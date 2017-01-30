Mrs. Garthia Jean Jones Cochran, age 64, of Rome, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Cochran was born in Floyd County, GA on March 22, 1952, daughter of the late Edward L. Jones and the late Cleo Beatrice Allen Jones. She was employed as a C. N. A. for a number of years but was primarily a homemaker. Mrs. Cochran was a member of Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, James Alfred Cochran, to whom she was married on March 30, 1968; 2 daughters, Misty Dawn Cochran, and her husband, Brian, Calhoun, and Brandy Lee Patterson, and her husband, Randy, Rome; a son, Joseph Wayne Cochran, and his wife, Casey, Rome; 6 grandchildren; a sister, Linda Russell, Calhoun; a brother, Preston Alphin, Lindale; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 11am at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jackie Culberson, the Rev. Joseph Cochran, and the Rev. Preston Alphin officiating. Interment will follow in Oostanaula United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Ryan Powers, James Converse, Phillip Patterson, Cody Hubbard, Brian Walters, and Johnathan Poulin. Honorary: Bob Whitehead.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.