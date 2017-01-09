Mrs. Donna Leah McMichen Brown, age 48, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Brown was born in Rome on December 14, 1968, daughter of Lowe Ellis McMichen and the late Thelma Elizabeth Redden McMichen. She was a graduate of Armuchee High School. She had been an employee of Best Manufacturing and prior to her illness she was an employee of Redmond Regional Medical Center. She attended the Lindale Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles McMichen, a niece, Kristi Cosper and her beloved canine friend, “Sugar”.

Survivors include her husband, James Hollis Brown, to whom she was married, October 21, 2011; a step-son, Bradley Brown and his friend, Amber, Rockmart; her father, Lowe Ellis McMichen, Rome; a Brother, Rickey McMichen, Rome; a sister, Janice McMichen Smith and her husband, Harry, Lindale; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 12, 2017, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Bert Brooks and the Rev. Leonard Crawford will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mountain Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include; Gavin Hughes, Robert White, James Patterson, Dawson Hughes, Rodney Atkisson, Eddie Callahan, and Jameson Cosper.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.