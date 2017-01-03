Mrs. Betty Ruth Hittle, age 85, of Aragon, GA passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 in a Cedartown nursing center.

She was born in Rockmart, GA on June 3, 1931 a daughter of the late Dewey E. Nolan and Marchie Buchanan Nolan. Mrs. Hittle had lived for a number of years in California before returning to Rockmart in 1983. She was a member of the Lake View Baptist Church since 1987. Mrs. Hittle had worked as a hairdresser and most recently worked for the Cobb County School System retiring in 1994.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Hittle on November 16, 1995; by two brothers: T.N. Nolan and Billy Nolan; by a sister, Lois Brown; and a nephew, Howell Brown.

Survivors include two nieces: Jo Anne Deems and Marchie Smith; nephews: Tommy Nolan, Jimmy Brown and Gordon Rogers; two great nephews who she considered her grandsons also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, 2017 at 12 noon in the Lake View Baptist Church with Revs. Johnny Sisson, Billy Chambers and Eddy Hughes officiating, Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include: Shane Elrod, Justin Elrod, Tommy Nolan, Anthony Bowman, Kain Hammonds, Brandon Hammonds, James E. Brown and Tyler Brown.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 am until the funeral home at the Lake View Baptist Church.

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Betty Ruth Hittle.