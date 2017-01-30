Mrs. Bertha Sue Fowler Bowman, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Bowman was born in Summerville, Georgia on July 8, 1941, daughter of the late Alvin Richard Fowler and the late Inez Slaton Fowler. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Fowler, Jr. Mrs. Bowman worked as a Recovery Room Technician at Floyd Medical Center for a number of years. She was a member of the Liberty View Baptist Church. Mrs. Bowman was a devoted wife for 60 years.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn Gene Bowman, to whom she was married in March 8, 1957; three sons, Glenn Gene Bowman, Jr. and his wife, Melissa, Coosa, Jerry Michael Bowman and his wife, LeAnne, Armuchee, and Charles Richard Bowman, Rome; four grandchildren, Glenn G. Bowman, III, Taylor Lindsey Bowman Scoggins, Charles Richard Bowman, Jr. and Keri Bowman Helms; three great grandchildren, Case Scoggins, Braydyn Helms and Brynlei Helms; four sisters, Glenda Dotson, Barbara Minor, Judy Fowler and Kathy Weeks; a brother, Charles Fowler; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Bro. Wayne Dotson officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the service time. At other hours, they will be at their respective residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.