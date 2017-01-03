Mr. Wesley G. Wilson, 65 of Calhoun, died Monday, January 2, 2017. He was born in Gordon County on August 15, 1951, son of the late Granville Wesley Wilson and Thelma Chastain Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Silvia Davenport.

He was a veteran on the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He owned and operated Wilson Enterprises.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice Yvonne Dinsmore Wilson; sons, Shane Wilson and his wife Candi and Shawn Wilson; a brother, Timmy Wilson and his wife Lynn; sisters, Janie Wheeler and her husband Joe and Linda Pasley and her husband Mitchell; grandchildren, Hagen and Hunter Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for Mr. Wilson will be held Thursday, January 5th at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Eddie Brannon and Rev. Mitch Phillips officiating. The family asks that flowers be omitted and donations be made to the Wesley G. Wilson Memorial Fund: P.O. box 1027 Calhoun, GA 30703.

The Wilson family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 4th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Condolences may be left online at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Services for Mr. Wesley G. Wilson are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.