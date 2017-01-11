Mr. Samuel Warren McCleskey, age 87, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. McCleskey was born in Memphis, TN on March 28, 1929, son of the late Samuel Warren McCleskey and the late Lottie Falba Patterson McCleskey. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Falba McCleskey Jones.

Mr. McCleskey graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, attending on a Naval ROTC Scholarship. Upon his graduation, he received his Naval Commission and served in the United States Navy for 3 years. Following the completion of his military service, he returned to Memphis to follow in his father’s footsteps by working as a surveyor with his father’s company.

In 1956, he went to work with Gulf Oil Co. as a construction engineer in Louisiana. A few years later, he was hired as Vice-President of Construction for J. E. Milne Co., an Oregon-based company that specialized in building mausoleums. Upon learning the industry of mausoleum construction and the principles of business, he founded McCleskey Construction Company and McCleskey Mausoleum Associates in 1961.

Over the years, Mr. McCleskey built a business that combined engineering, design, and customer service. McCleskey Construction Company and Mausoleum Associates has served clients all over the United States with mausoleum design, engineering, and construction.

Mr. McCleskey served on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Cemetery Association, the Southern Cemetery Association, and the National Association of Cemeteries. He was inducted into the Suppliers Hall of Fame for the cemetery and funeral industries and the company he founded is still operating today.

In 2007, Mr. McCleskey was named a member of the Vanderbilt University School of Engineering’s Academy of Distinguished Alumni. He and his wife established the McCleskey Honor Scholarship at Vanderbilt University to support exceptional undergraduate engineering students who otherwise might not have the means to attend the Vanderbilt School of Engineering.

Mr. McCleskey served as an Elder, teacher, leader and mentor at Northwoods Presbyterian Church, now Church of the New Covenant, in Chamblee until moving to Destin, FL in 2002. He continued to serve at Community Church in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, prior to moving to Rome in August, 2016.

Survivors include his wife, the former Arden Keillor, to whom he was married on June 12, 1951; 3 children, Samuel Warren McCleskey, Jr., and his wife, Elon, Plainville, John Arthur McCleskey, Atlanta, and Barbara McCleskey Tipton, and her husband, Jerry, Carrollton; a sister, Mary Warren McCleskey Hinton, Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 due in April, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church of Rome with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick officiating. Eulogies will be delivered by Mr. Robert DeBeltrand and Nicholas Hoffman. Following the service, there will be a reception at Harvest Moon Cafe, 234 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. Entombment services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 11am at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA.

The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church of Rome on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163, to Alzheimer’s Association of Atlanta, 41 Perimeter Center, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, or to Christian City Home for Children, 7300 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.