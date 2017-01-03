Mr. Raybun F. Towers, age 78 of Calhoun died, Monday, January 2 in Hamilton Medical Center after several weeks of illness.

Raybun was born January 29, 1938 in Gordon County, a son of the late Arch Towers and Willie Lee Colston Towers. He also was preceded in death by his wife, the former Miss Jan Moore, a grandchild, Michael Towers, and his brother, Larry Towers.

Raybun retired from the Atlanta Gas Light Co. after 37 ½ years of service. He had served as local manager of the Chatsworth and Calhoun offices. He was active in the local Chamber of Commerce, the local Development Authority, and the First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a son, Raybun (Chip) Towers, Jr., of Bogart, a daughter, Toni Towers Keeling of Statam, GA., a step-son, Chris Bush; grandchildren, Ronnie Weeks, Michael Simonton, Danielle Towers, Bryson Towers, Jordan Bush, Brooke Wall, Bear Keeling, and Josh Keeling; eleven grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 7 at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Eddie Herring officiating. David Smith will have charge of music. The Towers family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday, January 6 at the funeral home.

Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Raybun F. Towers of Calhoun.