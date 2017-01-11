Mr. Oliver Larry Rickard, better known as “Paw Paw” the Clown, age 81, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mr. Rickard was born in Floyd County on May 20, 1935, son of the late Oliver Methvin Rickard and the late Myrtle Tolbert Rickard. He was a retired employee in the maintenance department at the Rome Housing Authority. He was a member of South Broad Baptist Church. Mr. Rickard was a Master Mason and member of the Oostanaula Lodge # 113 F. & A. M., and was a Past Worshipful Master. He was a member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple of Atlanta, where he had served as a personal aide to the Shrine Potentate for several years. He was a member of the Rome Shrine Club, the Clown Unit, and served as President of the Club in 1992. Mr. Rickard was a “Road Runner”, involved in transporting children to the Shrine Hospitals and “bucketed” whenever he could. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He founded bass fishing tournaments and coon hunts to raise funds for the Shrine Club. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Violet Ann Green Rickard, and by a grandson, Timothy Wade Bridges, Jr.

Survivors include 2 sons, Oliver “Tony” Rickard, Rome, and Chris Rickard, Rome; 3 daughters, Sherry Green, and her husband, Eric, Silver Creek, Terri Flowers, and her husband, Arnold, Rome, and Tammie Bridges, Aragon; 8 grandchildren, Crystal and James Patterson, Rome, Corey and Jaime Rickard, Dallas, Brittany Green, Atlanta, Brandon and Jana Green, Birmingham, Joshua and Nadia Flowers, Rome, Jordan Flowers, Rome, Amanda and Chris Capes, Rome, and Hannah and Paul Caldwell, Villa Rica; 8 great grandchildren, Aubree and Camden Capes, Olivia Flowers, Kendall, Sydney, Graham, and Madison Rickard; a sister-in-law, Josephine Barfield; a brother-in-law, the late Roger Green; a niece, Kandi Hann, Ellettsville, IN; a great niece, Jody Lynn and Brett Trommler, Gadsden, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at 2pm at South Broad Baptist Church with his Pastor, the Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating and with his son-in-law, Eric Green, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites provided by Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A. M. Mr. Rickard will lie in state at the church on Friday from 1pm until time for the service.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Thursday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

All pallbearers are asked to assemble at South Broad Baptist Church on Friday at 1:30pm and are as follows: Active: Corey Rickard, Joshua Flowers, Jordan Flowers, Brandon Green, Randy Smith, Arnold Flowers, Chris Capes, James Patterson, Camden Capes, Graham Rickard and Paul Caldwell; Honorary: members of the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A. M. and members of the Rome Shrine Club.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shrine Children’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.