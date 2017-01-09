Mr. Marvin Paul Hayes, 78 of Calhoun, died Sunday, January 8, 2017 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1938, son of the late Thomas Walker Hayes and the late Mamie Jo Green Hayes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Verlyn Hayes.

Paul had retired from the City of Calhoun in 2009 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Hall Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Greta Brookshire Hayes; his son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Johna Hayes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Eva Hayes, Robert and Dixie Hayes, and Clyde and Phyllis Hayes; sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret Whitfield, Helen Davis, and Shirley and Richard Gibson; a sister-in-law, Ruth Hayes; grandchildren, Eric Paul Hayes (Emily), Colby Hudson Hayes (Samantha), and Taylor Harford (Jake); and great-grandchildren, Zac, Isaac, and Luke.

Services to honor the life of Mr. Marvin Paul Hayes will be held Wednesday, January 11th at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include Clint Hayes, Steve Long, Eric Hayes, Colby Hayes, Jackie Burns, and Donald Childers.

The Hayes family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 10th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Max Parrott, Tonya and Lisa, Tapestry Hospice, and Amber and Rusty, for their care and compassion during Paul’s illness.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Paul Hayes are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.