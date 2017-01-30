Mr. Charles Lynn Bragg, age 64, of Cedartown, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2017.

Mr. Bragg was born in Floyd County on July 10, 1952, son of the late Floydie Jackson Bragg, Jr. and the late Jessie Mae Casey Bragg. He was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Joyce Ward and Patricia Bragg. Prior to his illness, Mr. Bragg was employed with Weaver Heating and Air, Inc. in Cartersville. He was a member of Mountain Home Baptist Church in Cedartown.

Survivors include his wife, the former Kathy Hopkins, to whom he was married on March 27, 1992; 2 sons, Scottie Bragg, and his wife, Jessica, and Dustin Bragg, and his wife, Mary; 5 grandchildren, Cody Newby, Trinity Bragg, Greg Bragg, Blake Bragg, and Connor Bragg; great grandchild, Harrison Bragg; 2 sisters, Ruthie Vandiver and Janice Payne; 2 brothers, Lester Bragg, and his wife, Linda, and Donald Bragg, and his wife, Regina; his mother and father-in-law, Alvin and Glenda Hopkins; a brother-in-law, Randy Hopkins; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Trawick and the Rev. Dennis Harrell officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Roden officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Tuesday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Todd Bragg, Jason Bragg, Jon Bragg, Patrick Collum, Kendall Vandiver, Brandon Hopkins, and Austyn Hopkins.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.