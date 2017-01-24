Mr. Charles Floyd “Chuck” Waters, 55 of Calhoun, died Monday, January 23, 2017 at his home. He was born in Gordon County on June 20, 1961, son of Ann Davies Johnson, and the late Floyd Waters. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Violet and Shannon.

Survivors include his sons, Scotty Waters, Charlie Waters, and Christopher Waters; his daughter, Leigh Kennett; his brothers, Jeff, Matt, Jimmy, and Michael; his sisters, Judy, Regina, Tammy, Susie, Kathy, and Debbie; and several grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 25th at 11:00 AM from Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Floyd “Chuck” Waters are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.