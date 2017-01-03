Mr. Celso G. Rangel, age 91 of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017. He was born on June 20, 1925 in Acuitzio del Canje, Michoacan. He was the son of the late Jesus Rangel and Maria Gomez.

Mr. Rangel is survived by his sons, Florencio Rangel, Onorato Rangel, Celso Rangel and Juan Rangel; daughters, Estela Rangel, Alejandra Rangel, Aurora Rangel, Eva Rangel, Barbara Rangel and Sabina Rangel; sisters, Erlinda Rangel and Berta Rangel; 25 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 step-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rangel is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ofelia Velazquez; brothers, Manuel Rangel and Refujio Rangel and sisters, Prodijios Rangel.

In keeping with Mr. Celso G. Rangel wishes’ he will be buried back home in Mexico. The family of Mr. Rangel will receive family and friends on Friday, January 6, 2017 from five o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Celso G. Rangel.