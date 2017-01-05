More Players Announced for Rome Braves Hot Stove

The Rome Braves have confirmed additional players that will be attending the Hot Stove Gathering on January 28th. Along with Mike Soroka, Austin Riley, and manager Randy Ingle who have been previously announced, Kolby Allard, Touki Toussaint, Max Fried, Patrick Weigel, and Stephen Gaylor have also confirmed their attendance.

More attendees will be announced in the coming days. The annual Hot Stove Event will take place from 2 til 4 p.m. at the Forum which will include appetizers, an autograph session and a question and answer opportunity for fans. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

Following the Hot Stove Gathering will be the Championship Celebration Concert at the Forum with country music star Colt Ford. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show with VIP tickets available at $50.

The Championship Celebration Concert is presented by State Mutual Insurance, Miller Lite, South 93.5 FM / 104.9 FM the Rebel, and the Brewhouse. Fans can purchase tickets at the State Mutual Stadium ticket office, the Brewhouse on Broad Street, the Forum, and online at RomeBraves.com.