Monday Closings and Cancellations

Rome City Schools will be closed Monday. Floyd County Schools will be closed on Monday due to ice on secondary roads. School will be closed for students and staff.

Bartow County Schools are closed Monday. Employees must report at noon.

Cartersville City Schools -closed tomorrow, Monday, January 9. 230-day and 240-day staff will report January 9 at their regular time or as soon as it is safe for your travel. Tuesday, February 21 (originally a Winter Break day) will now be a regular school day.

Calhoun City Schools closed Monday.

Gordon County Schools will be closed Monday. Twelve month staff should report as soon as conditions allow.

