Man Runs Naked Around Streets of Cedartown

A McKinney, Texas man, David Jemel Gordon, 49, was arrested in Cedartown late last week after he allegedly jumped out of his car and ran naked in the street.

Reports stated that Gordon got out of his vehicle at the intersection of Canal and South Main Street Thursday morning and ran around the street until officers arrived on the scene and placing him under arrest.

Authorities said that the incident started when Gordon and his wife got into an argument. The wife told police that while at a redlight her husband completely got naked and jumped out of the vehicle.

Gordon is charged with public indecency.