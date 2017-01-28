Lindale Man Pulls Gun on Woman in Driveway of Home

Dean Martin Hartley, 33 of Lindale, and Jessica Lee Ingram, 30 of Lindale, were arrested at their home on Strawberry Lane, pulled Hartley pulled a gun on a female victim in the driveway of a home. People then stated that they found a glass smoking pipe with meth residue on both Hartley and Ingram.

Reports added that while being booked into Floyd County Jail Hartley was found with marijuana.

Hartley is charged with pointing a gun at another, terroristic threats and acts, possession of marijuana, crossing a guard line with drugs, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.

Ingram is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.