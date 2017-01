Larry Owen Harvey, 77, of Rome passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 PM until the service hour.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Larry Owen Harvey.