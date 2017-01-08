Lady Chargers fall to Snead State

The Lady Chargers fall to the Lady Parson’s of Snead State 54-51 at the Corral. The Lady Chargers led by as many as 8 midway through the second period but a late flurry by Snead State to end the half cut the Lady Chargers lead to 29-27 at the half. The game stayed closed throughout the 3rd period with Snead holding on to a 41-38 lead at the end of 3 periods of play.

Both teams scored 13 points in the fourth period. But it was the turnovers down the stretch for GHC that was crucial. With 11 seconds remaining , GHC down by one in-bounded the ball and turned the ball over with a double dribble call without getting a shot and that was as close as GHC would get.

The Lady Chargers were led by sophomore Pam Diokpara with a double – double 19 points and 14 rebounds. Kateryna Khomenko and Sydney Garnigan each had 8 points. GHC goes to (6-11) on the season and (1-0) in GCAA Conference play. The Lady Chargers return to action Wednesday at the Corral with a 5:30pm tip off versus Atlanta Metro College.