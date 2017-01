Justin Dakota Penson, 22 of Kingston, was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole close to 300 Hydrocodone pills from a man’s home on Wilkerson Road over a period of time between September and December of last year.

Reports added that Penson allegedly admitted to the 53 year-old victim that he stole the drugs.

They added that he was later found with the pills.

Penson is charged with two counts of first degree burglary and possession of hydrocodone.