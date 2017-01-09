Kenneth Wallace Wilson of Rome

Kenneth Wallace Wilson passed away suddenly on Monday, January 2, 2017 at his home. Mr. Wilson was born on February 3, 1945 in Cave Spring, Georgia to Porter and Annie Wilson. He was of the Methodist faith. He graduated from Cave Spring High School and was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army, he moved to the Atlanta area and graduated from Georgia State University where he earned Bachelors Degree in Business. He was employed with Georgia Power and the Southern Company for 37 years where he worked as a Senior Contract Analyst in the Bulk Power Marketing Division. He served on the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Cartersville for over 20 years, serving as the chairman for many of those years. After retirement he became active in his community serving as an Ambassador to the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 42 serving as Jr. Vice Commander for Public Relations. When his children were young he enjoyed coaching their baseball/softball teams and ran the basketball program in Norcross, GA several years.

He also enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Wilson Family farm in Cave Spring, GA on Lake Weiss, where he grew up. Following in his father’s footsteps, his passion was baseball. He held season tickets to the Rome Braves from the beginning and went to Spring Training in Florida every year with his father and brother.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Annie Wilson, two sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Sandra Wilson Lawson; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Celia McNeal Wilson; son, Kyle (Rhonda) Stowers of Ringgold, GA; daughter, Melissa Wilson of Kennesaw, GA; brother, Steve (Leigh) Wilson of Cave Spring, GA; grandchildren, Samantha Stowers, Sydney Wilson, and James Stowers; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Daniel’s Funeral Home in Rome, GA on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. with the services immediately following at 5:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robin L. Lindsey and American Legion Chaplain Steve Lengel officiating. There will be no graveside service. The American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post No. 5 will render military rites at Daniel’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorial contributions be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia, P.O. Box 4183, Macon GA 31208.

Daniel’s Funeral Home, Rome, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.