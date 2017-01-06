Kelton named Interim Athletic Director at Shorter

Shorter University is pleased to announce that Head Football Coachhas been named Interim Athletic Director for the University. Kelton joined Shorter University Athletics in the spring of 2016.

Kelton served as the head coach at Division III Williams College (Mass.) and has coached at every NCAA level for the past 20 years, and the Hawks’ coach serves as the Gulf South Conference’s first-ever African American head football coach.

Born and raised in Boston, Kelton graduated from Wellesley High School, where he was a three-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball, and baseball. He then attended Springfield (Mass.) College where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and lettered all four years for the Pride in football, starting his final two years at quarterback.

After breaking into the coaching ranks on the high school level at his alma mater and at Wayland (Mass.) High School, Kelton joined the college ranks in 1996 as an assistant at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spent four season on the staffs at Division II Clarion and Concord universities and from 2001-05 served as the defensive coordinator at Virginia State, a Division II program that competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

In 2006, he was hired as the defensive backs coach at Division I Ivy League member Columbia University and in 2008 became the Lions’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before assuming his first head coaching stint at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., in 2010.

Kelton made an immediate statement in his first season with the Ephs, which competes in the New England Small College Athletic Association, leading the team to a perfect 8-0 record, the first ever recorded by a first-year head coach in the school’s 125-year history, and was named the 2010 NESCAC Coach of the Year. He also served as an assistant professor of physical education at Williams, where he posted a 23-25 record.

During his career, Kelton received four NFL Bill Walsh Fellowships, which enabled him to serve as a member of the coaching staffs of the Arizona Cardinals in 2009, Indianapolis Colts in 2007, Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008, and the Miami Dolphins in 2013. He also attended the NCAA Expert Coaches Academy in Miami in May 2006.

Kelton is currently working on completing master’s degree in integrated studies from Virginia State and he and his wife Charlotte are the proud parents of a daughter, Kelsi.