The Rome/Floyd Recycling Center will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Event for Floyd County Residents on January, 21st at the Recycling Center at 405 Watters Street in North Rome (Line will form off of Callahan Street across from the Hop n Shop).

In an effort to control traffic, we are doing a few new things. First, we have extended the hours from 4 – 6 (9 am – 3 pm). If you do not have an appointment, or miss your scheduled time, then you will be directed to come back after 2 pm unless we are overbooked. You can call the Center during normal business hours to make an appointment or leave a message on the machine. We will stop taking appointments when we get to 360 vehicles or at 5 pm on Friday, Jan 20th