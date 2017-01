A 54 year-old homeless Rome man, Rickey Elton Hampton, was arrested Monday after he allegedly attacked a 78 year-old man at a home on Oakland Avenue.

Reports stated that Hampton shoved the victim though a glass coffee table then proceeded to hit the victim in the head and face repeatedly.

Reports went on to say that Hampton stole a $20 bottle of wine from the victim.

Hampton is charged with theft by taking, battery, criminal trespass and giving false information to police.