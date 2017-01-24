Hollis Acey Cronon, age 85 of Calhoun, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, January 22, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Acey was born on November 03, 1931 in Fairmount to the late Cecil Ray Cronon and Iowa Mealor. He attended Reinhardt College for a brief time until he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Acey is a veteran of the Korean War and was stationed in Okinawa. He was married to the late Beatrice Lucille Jenkins in 1954. Acey later obtained his Brokers certification and started Remax Allied of Calhoun, he later opened the Georgia North Antique mall inside the building where Ranger Rugs was once housed. He was he was co-owner and manager. Hollis is a member of the Eastern Star, Kiwanis, Shriners and just recently received his 50 year Mason pin. He was a member of First Presbyterian of Calhoun. In addition to both parents and his loving wife he is preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred Cronon and Billy Cronon, and his son, Bobby Cronon.

He is survived by one son and daughter in law, Charles Anthony Cronon Sr. and his wife Cheryl; one daughter, Sandra Faye Cronon; seven grandchildren, Stacey Bennett, Robert Lamar Cronon JR, Natalie Childers, Charles Anthony Cronon JR, Ben Cronon, Katie Cronon and Maria Ross; ten great grandchildren, Zack Bennett, Austin Bennett, Halley Cronon, Gabrielle Cronon, Cheyanne Wade, Kam Childers, Celeste Parker, Chandra Parker, Joe Cooper Cronon and Dylan Cronon.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Johnny Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery with Masonic graveside rites being conducted by Morning Star Lodge #349. Pallbearers serving include Lee Cronon, Jonathan Bennett, Steve Cronon, Anthony Cronon, and Lamar Cronon.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Thomas Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM

