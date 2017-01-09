Gordon County Voters Go Back to the Poll this Week

Gordon County residents will head back to the polls on Tuesday for a Special Election Runoff. Decided will be the seat for State Senate District 54. Between Chuck Payne and Debby Peppers.

Voters will cast ballots between 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Only those voters that vote in the following voting precincts will be eligible to vote in this Special Election:

Voting areas in Gordon County include: Sonoraville, Red Bud, Pine Chapel, Oakman, Fairmount and part of Resaca.

It also includes parts of Whitfield, Murray and Pickens County.