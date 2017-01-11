Gordon County Chase Ends when Car Crashes into Tractor Trailer

Gordon County authorities said that at about 5:30am Wedneesday morning (January 11), a deputy sheriff stopped a suspicious automobile on I-75 near Exit 312. As the deputy approached the vehicle, it suddenly sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling northward.

The vehicle, a late model Dodge with a Tennessee license plate, exited and re-entered I-75 at Exit 318 still traveling at a very high rate of speed and ignoring traffic lights.

The pursuit continued to the next (Resaca) exit where the suspect vehicle struck a tractor trailer.

Both the driver and passenger were removed from the car by first responders and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer is not believed to have been injured.

The male believed to have been driving the suspect vehicle had identification documents indicating he was from Knoxville, Tennessee. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

More details will be made public when available.