Georgia Residents Arrested on Drug Charges with Additional Charges Pending in Centre

According to Centre, Alabama Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, several suspects were placed under arrest after a local business contacted the Centre Police Department regarding what is referred to as a “quick-change” operation taking place. One of those suspects fled the scene from a local business, and was later seen by Centre officers getting into a vehicle matching the description earlier given to law enforcement. The vehicle was stopped and all the occupants were detained.

A quantity of Marijuana was found inside the vehicle, and it was later established that these were the same individuals involved in the money quick change operation, being conducted earlier, during which they would go to local businesses and attempt to swindle money.

Four subjects: Rashad Fountain age 26 and Traion West, age 24, both of Covington, Georgia; Sydney Dunson age 19 of Carrollton, Georgia and Chauncey Moore age 24 of Hampton were all arrested and charged with the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Additional charges are pending from several local businesses.

Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship would like to extend his gratitude to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office personnel that assisted in the apprehension of these subjects.

From WEIS Radio