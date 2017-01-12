Georgia Highlands Wins 50th Straight Game

Behind another balanced scoring attack with five different players in double digits the Chargers roll to a 97-55 conference win over Atlanta Metro College, with the win the Chargers win their 50th straight game. GHC got out of the gate early with their high pressure defense that caused havoc all night for the Trailblazers, forcing 25 turnovers. GHC led at the half 60-23., GHC’s largest lead of the night was 42 points. “It was a great team win tonight, our guys were very unselfish and spread the ball around, we had a great effort on defense. It is a great accomplishment winning 50 straight games and I can’t say enough about our guys effort over that time. They have been a pleasure to coach and thanks to the crowd and the community that came out to help us celebrate, this is about our fans and our college as much as it is about our players.” said Gaffney, Chargers head coach.

The Chargers were led by Kyvon Davenport’s double – double, 22 points and 10 rebounds, Ty Cockfield with 20 points, Antonio Wade with 15 points, Rico Bonds with 14 points, and D’ Andre Bernard with 13. The Chargers go to ( 16-0 ) on the season and (3-0) in GCAA Conference play. GHC return to action on Saturday versus South Georgia Tech at home at the Corral, tip off 4:00pm.