Georgia Highlands get big conference win over Gordon State

The Corral was electric tonight as the big game of the year so far in the GCAA Conference was held at Georgia Highlands College as the Chargers rolled to a 87-71 win over Gordon State. Both teams opened the game with a lack luster first 4:00 minutes but Gordon State was the first to get out to a 5-0 lead. The Chargers took their first lead of the night at the 12:14 mark of the first half to go up 10-9. Gordon battled back to take a 16-15 lead with 9:20 to go in the first half. The Chargers closed out the first half with a flurry leading 41-29 at the break. GHC opened the second half with a 12-0 run to open the game up to a 21 point lead. Despite being out rebounded by Gordon State 53-34 the Chargers pulled away for the 16 point win. GHC shot 48.6% from the field to Gordon State 40.6% , but the chargers defense forced Gordon State to 26 turnovers.

GHC had 5 players in double digits led by Ty Cockfield with 17 points, Kyvon Davenport with 15 points, Ty’lik Evans with 13 points. Antonio Wade and Kamar McKnight with 10 each. “It was another balanced win , Ty Cockfield was spectacular tonight , scoring 17 points on 10 shots ,our guys are excited to have an opportunity to with their 50th straight game next Wednesday at home at the Corral,” said Charger Head coach Phil Gaffney. The Chargers (15-0), (2-0) in conference play go for their 50th consecutive win next Wednesday at home versus Atlanta Metro College.