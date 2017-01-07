GDOL to host a three-day recruitment for Willy’s Mexicana Grill

The recruitments will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 20. Each event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center located at 19 Felton Place.

The employer is recruiting two full-time assistant managers and 40 part-time food service employees. Food service positions include: cashiers, dishwashers, hosts, servers and food prep team.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, or General Education Diploma (GED), for the assistant manager positions.

Applicants interested in the assistant manager positions are required to have at least two years of management experience. All applicants must be well groomed and provide good customer service.

Salaries for the assistant managers begin at $35,000 a year depending on experience.

All applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the career center at (770) 387-3760. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.