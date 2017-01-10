GBI Arrest Georgia Police Officer for Violation of Oath, Assault on Suspect

On Friday, January 6th, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Moultrie Police Officer Sam Smith on one count of Violation of Oath of Office and one count of Assault under Color of Office.

On Thursday, January 5th, 2017, the GBI was requested by Chief Frank Lang of the Moultrie Police Department to investigate excessive use of force allegations involving Officer Smith. Allegations were made that on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017, Officer Smith assaulted an individual who was restrained after being taken into custody.

Officer Smith was transported to the Colquitt County Jail.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The GBI and the Moultrie Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact the GBI Region 9 office at (229)225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 616-7430.