Gas Prices Drop Slightly, Could See More by End of Month

According to AAA, there is a downward pressure at the gas pump, but motorist may not even notice.

The Auto Club Group said this week that prices only declined fractions of a penny per day, with the average price in Georgia dropping two cents over the past week. Prices also dropped 2 cents in Florida, but only 1 cent in Tennessee.

AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins states, “Gas prices are beginning to follow that downward trend we are used to seeing in January, as gasoline demand typically hits its lowest point of the year. It’s possible prices could slip another five to ten cents by the end of the month, but continued volatility in the price of oil could play spoiler.”

On Tuesday the national average was $2.38, in Georgia it was $2.23, Alabama $2.13, in Tennessee $2.12 and $2.37 in Florida.

The highest is Hawaii with $3.05, and next up was California with $2.81.

South Carolina has the average lower at $2.10.