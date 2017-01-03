Gas Prices Continue to Rise, 2016 was Best Years since 2004

According to AAA, the Auto Club Group, 2017 began with increased gas prices. This week the national average was $2.34 per gallon. That number has risen for 34 of the past 36 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal.

Compared to a week ago, pump prices have risen 5 cents nationwide, 9 cents in Florida, 6 cents in Georgia, and 4 cents in Tennessee.

In 2016, gas prices averaged $2.12, the lowest national annual average since 2004 ($1.84). Also in 2016, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.11 in Florida, $2.07 in Georgia, and $1.94 in Tennessee. These state averages were less than 2015 averages by 28 cents nationally, 25 cents in Florida, 22 cents in Georgia, and 23 cents in Tennessee.

Prices on Monday included $2.25 in Georgia, $2.13 in both Alabama and Tennessee, $2.10 in South Carolina and $2.41 in Florida.

AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins states, “Moving into 2017, retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts. Retail averages will begin to increase, leading up to the summer driving season, as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.”