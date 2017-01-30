Gas Prices Continue to Decline Throughout US

Increased US crude oil production and lower gasoline demand has kept downward pressure on the national average price at the gas pump, according to AAA, The Auto Club Group. Monday’s national average price per gallon of regular unleaded was $2.27, down five cents from last week; it marks a decline of seven cents compared to one month ago and an increase of 41 cents more per gallon year-over-year. The national average has fallen for 20 consecutive days.

In Georgia, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded has declined for 19 days straight by a total of eight cents.

In Florida the price for a gallon of gas declined for a 24th straight day and 10 days in Tennessee. During that time prices dropped 10 cents in Florida, 8 cents in Georgia and 5 cents in Tennessee.

AAA Spokesman Josh Carrasco states, “Falling gas prices are normal for this time of year. Low seasonal demand combined with increases in domestic production has pushed fuel prices lower. We should continue to see gas prices trend downwards to wrap up the month, but should expect an uptick in prices at the pump in February, due to refinery maintenance season.”

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia was $2.18, down by three cents from a week ago and by two cents from a month ago but up by 44 cents over last year.

The average price in Georgia was $2.17, in Alabama it is $2.07, Tennessee $2.07 and $2.30 in Florida.