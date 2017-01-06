Friday Closings and Cancellations

Rome City Schools announced that it will release early on Friday. Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:30 and with middle and high schools letting out at noon.

All after school and weekend activities have been cancelled for Rome City Schools.

Floyd County Schools to release three hours early.

Cherokee County Alabama Schools Closed on Friday

Floyd County Schools have cancelled all after school activities on Friday and all activities on Saturday.

Polk County Schools will have early dismissal. Elementary at 11:15 a.m.; middle school at 11:30 a.m.; and high school, 11:45 a.m.

Bartow County Schools: elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m. and middle/high release is at 1:30 p.m. All activities and after-school care beginning Friday at 4 p.m. through the weekend have been canceled.

Cartersville City Schools will be closing two hours early. There will be no after ool childcare at any of the schools

Gordon County Schools: . Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 11 a.m. Middle and high schools will begin dismissing at noon. After School Programs and all after school activities will be canceled.

Shorter University has cancelled their Saturday check in. Check in will now be Sunday 2-8 weather permitting.

Check back later for additional closings and delays.

