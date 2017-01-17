Four Arrested on Drug Charges Monday; Two Charged in Connection With Local Burglary

Four individuals were arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County on Monday, with two of those subjects being charged in connection with a burglary occurring last week.

Two Gaylesville residents, 19 year old Jesse Travis Giddens, and Matthew Jon Bice, 18, were each charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – in addition to Theft of Property 3rd Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree.

Investigators say all of the stolen property has been recovered.

Two residents of Centre, Jeremiah William Elkins, 21 and Dakota Storm Butler age 22, were each charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Elkins was additionally charged with a Probation Violation.

Giddens and Bice were booked into jail at around 11:00am; Elkins around 8:00pm. They all remain behind bars awaiting setting of bond.

Butler was also booked in at approximately 8:00pm and he was released after making bond of $1,000 shortly after midnight.

From WEIS Radio