Floyd County Police Warn of Scam

Floyd County Police has sent out a notification to local citizens warning of a new telephone scam. Police said that if someone calls you claiming to be collecting your bill from AT&T, it may be a scam. The caller will state that your account will be shut off if you do not immediately pay your bill with a MoneyPak prepaid card.

The caller will then give you a number to call when you have purchased the card. A recorded message will answer at that number that is identical to the AT&T recording you may have heard at their real number.

Police added, “Do not fall for this recording. AT&T will not call you and ask you to purchase prepaid card for payment.”