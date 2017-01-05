Floyd County Police Warn Citizens of Jury Summon Scam

The new year has delivered with it a new round of phone scams, but the stories are all the same. Local law enforcement want to remind the public that official court and government notices will never be delivered by telephone.

If you happen to ever miss court, law enforcement can guarantee that the court will never ask you to send money electronically, by telephone, or with a gift card.

Floyd County Police and Floyd County Sheriff authorities have been receiving complaints from worried citizens who are concerned about phone calls advising that they’ve missed jury duty and they will be arrested or fined. Law enforcement will never telephone the public in this manner.

We encourage callers to use common sense and trust their intuition about random callers reaching out demanding money. Second, if you ever suspect that it’s possible you missed court you can verify the information with the Floyd County jury management office: 706-291-5193 or visit their office at 3 Government Plaza, Suite 100.

It is not uncommon for calls to drop names of jail officials or court officials in an attempt to make the hoax appear more legitimate. As with any official notice from the court or government, attempts to notify you will be made through official mailings.

If you are concerned that your information is incorrect we encourage you to contact Jury Management.