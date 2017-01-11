Floyd County Elections and Registration Department Has Demonstration of Balotar With ES&S Team

The Floyd County Elections and Registration Department had a

demonstration of the Ballot on Demand with Jeb Cameron and Kim Carlilse of ES&S. With this system, the department will eliminate excessive unused ballots, reduce election costs, reduce poll worker error, save thousands in shipping and printing costs, and reduce chemical waste. According to Cameron, “more than 40 counties in Georgia currently used the Ballot on Demand Printing.”

Willie Green, Elections and Registration Supervisor said “with this upgrade in elections administration technology, we will be a step closer in delivering efficient, effective and equitable voter services to Floyd County residents. The ballot-on-demand system will be paid for with saving from not preprinting ballots and shipping.

Today’s release of information represents the departments attempt to meet objectives in its five year strategic plan and to meet annual performance measurement standards established by the Board of Elections and Registration.

Board Members:

Steve Miller, Chairman

Mardi Haynes-Jackson, Member

Dr. Tom Rees, Member