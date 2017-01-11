Floyd County Commissioners Approve New Chair and Vice Chair

The Floyd County Commission named Rhonda Wallace as new Chair and Scotty Hancock as its Vice-Chair during their meeting on Tuesday.

This will be Wallace’s first term as Chair. She has served on the the Commission since 2012.

Both were elected by a unanimous decision at the meeting.

Commissioners also approved Jamie McCord to continue as County Manger and Wade Hoyt as County Attorney.

Other approvals included Bill Pinson to the Board of Adjustments, and the reappointment of John Reiners to the Floyd County Personnel Board and Dan Sweitzer to the NWGA Region 1 EMS Council.