Floyd County BOE Welcomes New Members, Approves Mid-Year Budget

The Floyd County Board of Education welcomed two new board members, Melinda Strickland and Melinda Jeffers, on Tuesday night. The board also announced that they were getting extremely close to being able to provide a Google Chromebooks for every student in the system.

Following the approval of its $250,000 mid-year budget, it was announced that the system would purchase close to 1,300 Chromebooks for students. The new purchase would then give the system close to 9,500 of the needed 12,000 computers to have a one to one ratio.

School Superintendent Dr. John Jackson said that the hope is that though fundraisers and the schools money they will be able to provide a one to one ratio next year.

Currently the system said that there is roughly a 1 to 1.8 ratio.

The board also announced Chip Hood as its chairman and Tony Daniel as its vice-chair for its upcoming year.