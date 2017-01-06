Floyd Behavioral Health Facility to Host Open House

Floyd will host an open house event showcasing its newly renovated behavioral health facility on Thursday, January 19, from 4-6 p.m., giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about expanded programs and services now being offered.

As part of a behavioral health partnership announced in May 2016, Willowbrooke Behavioral Health, a service of Tanner Health System, manages the facility, providing adults and children throughout northwest Georgia greater access to behavioral health services.

“Floyd Behavioral Health has been undergoing renovations for several months, while still providing excellent care for our patients,” Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd President and CEO said. “As the renovation process nears completion, we’re excited to soon be at full capacity and better able to provide enhanced services through Willowbrooke Behavioral Health, including becoming an emergency receiving facility.”

Stuenkel also added that, effective January 9, the facility will be rebranded from Floyd Behavioral Health to Willowbrooke at Floyd, to reflect the new management partnership announced last May.

Willowbrooke Behavioral Health is the behavioral health service of Carrollton-based Tanner Health System. It operates an 82-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Villa Rica that serves children, adolescents and adults. Willowbrooke has also built one of the most comprehensive lines of outpatient behavioral health services in the Southeast.

The partnership enables Willowbrooke Behavioral Health to provide infrastructure support, physician and staff recruitment, and access to Willowbrooke at Tanner’s extensive line of behavioral health services for Floyd patients. After two years of management of the Floyd program, Floyd and Tanner will enter into a long-term partnership between the two organizations in the operation of a jointly owned behavioral health company.

“Behavioral health has to be a focus of any comprehensive approach to health care,” Wayne Senfeld, Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health for Tanner Health System said. “Floyd has done an excellent job of providing these services, and we are excited to partner with them to meet the needs of this community at an even greater level.”

“We are pleased to be aligned with Tanner, a community-based hospital system with a mission similar to ours,” Stuenkel said. “Working together, we will bring significantly enhanced behavioral health care to this region.”

Willowbrooke at Floyd, located at 306 Shorter Avenue in Rome, is dedicated to providing a full range of mental health services to patients, helping them stay emotionally and behaviorally healthy while receiving treatment close to home.

Willowbrooke at Floyd’s inpatient facility accepts voluntary patients for admission, and will soon begin to accept involuntary admissions for patients struggling with emergent psychiatric issues. The patient care team works with patients to address their unique, individual needs and help them return to a healthy life.

Services offered will include:

Free behavioral health and substance abuse screenings

Adult mental health and substance abuse treatment

Adult partial hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs

Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs

Animal-assisted therapy

Rhythmic therapy

Equine therapy

Expressive therapy-art, music, and drama

Inpatient hospitalization for adults

Partnerships with community agencies, schools, and key stake holders throughout the region

Traditional outpatient counseling & psychiatric care