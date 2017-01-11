Fictitious Document Purportedly from Sheriff’s Office on Social Media

The Gordon Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a fictitious list of names on an obviously computer generated, forged document, circulating on social media.

The document purports to be from the Sheriff’s Office but is not a real document. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the matter to determine the actual source of the document. Investigating detectives remind the public that forged, computer generated documents are widespread on social media.

Any document purporting to be from a local, state, or federal government agency can be verified with the respective authority.