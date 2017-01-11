Expect a traffic shift on GA 20 in Bartow County

The Georgia Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Bartow County of a traffic shift on State Route (SR) 20 at the bridge over the Etowah River, scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2017. The eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed and traffic channeled into one of the westbound lanes to allow for work on replacing the bridge deck. Work on the eastbound bridge deck is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. This traffic shift will stay in place until the work is complete. It is weather permitting and subject to change.

The bridge deck operation at this location is part of a project to rehabilitate seven bridges in Bartow and Floyd counties. The project includes deck replacement, resetting bearings, application of polymer overlays, epoxy injection of the substructure members, joint replacement, correction of spalls in substructure, repair of undermining at the abutments, and painting of structural steel on the following bridges:

Bridge on State Route (SR) 20 over Etowah River

on SR 20 over Spring Creek

on SR 20 293/CSX Railroad

on SR 113 over Pettit Creek

on SR 1 Loop over Etowah River

on SR 1 Loop over Etowah River overflow

on SR 1 over Norfolk Southern Railroad

“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for this traffic shift and be extra cautious, while approaching this work zone,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville. “This bridge rehabilitation project may be causing the public some inconvenience, but upon completion, it will improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer, and help the public get where they need to go in Bartow and Floyd counties,” Comer explained.

This bridge preservation and rehabilitation project is scheduled to be completed by the end of March 2017, at a construction cost of $6,124,887.