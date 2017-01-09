510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
Ecode Monday January 9
Rome Woman Arrested For Trying to Sleep at Jail
Rome Woman Arrested After Hitting Man at Local Elementary School
Rome Man Lies to Police About Identity, Found with Drugs
Rome Man Arrested After Pushing His Way in Home, Chasing Man with Knife
Home
e-code
Ecode Monday January 9
Ecode Monday January 9
Posted By:
Tony Potts
on:
January 09, 2017
In:
e-code
Print
Email
11028
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Rome Woman Arrested For Trying to Sleep at Jail
Related Articles
Ecode Friday January 6
January 06, 2017
Ecode Thursday January 5
January 05, 2017
Ecode Wednesday January 4
January 04, 2017
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.