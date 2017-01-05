Dawsonville Woman Arrested for Starving Children

Susan Diane Neeley, 34 of Dawsonville, has been arrested for allegedly starving her children and allowing her toddler to wander away from home.

Sheriff Jeff Johnson is quoted to say that Neeley willingly deprived her three children of necessary sustenance to the extent that the children’s health and well-being were jeopardized.

The arrest came after her missing toddler was found over a mile away from the home. Police said that the two siblings could not find the toddler and went to look for him after dark. The three were later found at another residence. Police added that when the toddler was found he was soaking wet from falling into a creek.

Neeley is charged with three counts of cruelty to children and one count of reckless conduct.

The ages of the children were not released.