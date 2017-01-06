David Humphreys Resigns as Head Football Coach

Gordon Central High School head football coach David Humphreys resigned on Friday.
Humphreys lead the Warriors to a 2-38 record the past four seasons. He also served as offensive coordinator the year before.
Gordon Central principal Doug Clark and Coach Humphreys called the decision mutual.
Humphreys said,”I have been thinking about the decision for several months. I feel that after four years the kids might need a different type of motivation and a fresh voice. ”
He added that he will continue to serve as strength coach until the end of the school year
Clark said that he will begin the search for a new head football coach in the near future