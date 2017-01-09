Darlington’s Tate Ratledge receives FBU Freshman All-American Bowl invitation

Darlington School freshman Tate Ratledge (‘20), a defensive end for the varsity football team, was selected to play in the 2017 Football University Freshman All-American Bowl, held in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Alamodome.

“We are extremely proud of Tate for having been selected to play in the FBU All-American Bowl. It’s a tremendous honor for him and for our program,” said Tommy Atha, associate athletic director and head varsity football coach. “The fact that only 60 freshmen from across the nation were selected to play really sets him apart. He had some great varsity experience as a freshman this year for our program and we are very excited about his future as a Darlington Tiger! We are counting on him to be a huge impact player on both sides of the ball next year and having competed nationally against the best in his class will certainly help him prepare for that next challenge.”

The FBU All-American Bowl is a developmental week showcasing the nation’s best football players in the class of 2020.

Since 2009, the FBU All-American Bowl has showcased the best football talent from across the country in an East vs West match-up. Each team is comprised of the top 30 student-athletes in their graduation class from among 7,000 all-star nominees.

For more information on the FBU Youth All-American Bowl and its related events, visit www.allamericangames.com.