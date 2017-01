Darlington senior Anna Claire Atha helped lead the Lady Tigers to a victory over Cane Bay High School on Dec. 29, scoring 25 points in the final game of the Carolina Invitational basketball tournament. This game put her at 1,791 career points, surpassing the 1,774 points by Terar Stewart (’13) and earning Atha the status of all-time leading scorer for Darlington’s Lady Tigers.

She now stands at 1,822 points after the team’s win over Mt. Zion on Tuesday.