Critical Need for Blood Donors in Rome

Blood Assurance in Rome is currently in critical need for blood donations of all types, most urgently O negative and O positive. In the event of a crisis situation, the low blood supply would not adequately meet the demand for blood from patients in need. This low blood supply is attributed to the increased usage from local hospitals as well as the low number of donations over the holidays. Blood Assurance is asking the community to please help replenish the low blood supply as soon as possible. The organization thanks all community members who choose to give the gift of life with each blood donation.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (17 and 16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids – avoiding caffeine – and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Local Donor Center:

ROME

166 Shorter Avenue Northwest

(706) 235-9853

Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

*Extended Saturday hours only for this Saturday, January 7*